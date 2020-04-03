Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 57,550 Shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) by 196.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,550 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 70.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 63.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Dr.Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RDY shares. TheStreet cut shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

NYSE RDY opened at $40.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.20. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $46.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 18.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr.Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.