Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 68,579 Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 68,579 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dell by 6,840.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 104,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 102,600 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Dell by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Dell in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 22.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Dell in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Dell from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dell from $63.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.62.

Shares of DELL opened at $37.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.88. Dell Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $70.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.92 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 217.89% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell news, CEO Michael S. Dell acquired 161,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.01 per share, with a total value of $4,357,982.47. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,296,159.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell acquired 361,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.23 per share, for a total transaction of $12,385,475.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,338 shares in the company, valued at $20,652,259.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,617 shares of company stock worth $15,764,646 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

About Dell

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

