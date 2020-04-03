Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,849,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,769,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,068,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,600,000 after buying an additional 123,934 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $286,103,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,888,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,060,000 after buying an additional 684,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,544,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,127,000 after buying an additional 14,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AJG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

AJG stock opened at $78.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $109.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.96 and its 200 day moving average is $93.36.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $361,426.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $1,556,961.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,855.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

