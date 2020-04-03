Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 321,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,275 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.92% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MX. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 32.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 11.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 4.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 39,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $564,290.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 216,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,145,060 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

MX stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. Magnachip Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $16.06. The company has a market capitalization of $381.41 million, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.84.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 47.90%. The business had revenue of $199.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Corp will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

