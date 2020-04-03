Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 242,402 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.49% of W&T Offshore worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,331,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,445,000 after buying an additional 599,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,816,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,782,000 after purchasing an additional 864,087 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,749,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,407,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,869,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,393,000 after purchasing an additional 267,969 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,741,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,683,000 after purchasing an additional 144,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

WTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. W&T Offshore currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE WTI opened at $1.68 on Friday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $240.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.98.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $151.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.08 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 259,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,587.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

