Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 64,550 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.29% of Blucora worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Blucora in the fourth quarter worth $1,522,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Blucora by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Blucora by 12.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blucora by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Blucora by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 156,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOR opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.07. Blucora Inc has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $37.17. The firm has a market cap of $549.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Blucora had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $149.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blucora Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BCOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Blucora in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Blucora Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

