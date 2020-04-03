Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 230.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,325 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sony were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNE. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Sony by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 793,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,988,000 after purchasing an additional 500,245 shares in the last quarter. Anavon Capital LLP purchased a new position in Sony in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,631,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Sony by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 603,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,053,000 after purchasing an additional 183,015 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sony by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,572,000 after purchasing an additional 168,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Sony by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,500,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,054,000 after purchasing an additional 140,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sony in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sony presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of SNE stock opened at $58.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.20. Sony Corp has a 1-year low of $42.03 and a 1-year high of $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.64.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.66 billion for the quarter. Sony had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 14.29%. Analysts expect that Sony Corp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

