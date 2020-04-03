Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $3.30 Million Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 82.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 142,375 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 135,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,764,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 61,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 202,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,960,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $213,353,000 after purchasing an additional 75,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $44.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.44 and its 200-day moving average is $106.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from to in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stephens lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

