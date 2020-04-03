Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92,800 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.19% of Corecivic worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Corecivic by 724.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. grace capital purchased a new position in Corecivic during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Corecivic by 412.8% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Corecivic by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corecivic by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CXW shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Corecivic in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Corecivic in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE:CXW opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.21. Corecivic Inc has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $24.38.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.27). Corecivic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $497.81 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Corecivic Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Corecivic’s payout ratio is currently 67.18%.

Corecivic Company Profile

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

