Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $3.37 Million Investment in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,369,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 7.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth $597,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AON by 23.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter worth $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,617.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,534,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,644 shares of company stock worth $4,285,545 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AON. UBS Group increased their price objective on AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair upgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on AON from $265.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.60.

NYSE AON opened at $157.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.11. Aon PLC has a twelve month low of $143.93 and a twelve month high of $238.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.94.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

