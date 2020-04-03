Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Intelsat SA (NYSE:I)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 535,284 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.38% of Intelsat at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Intelsat by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Intelsat during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intelsat by 395.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intelsat by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intelsat by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 125,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Intelsat alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on I shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intelsat in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut Intelsat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Intelsat from $20.00 to $3.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intelsat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Intelsat from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intelsat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

I opened at $1.18 on Friday. Intelsat SA has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $27.29. The stock has a market cap of $215.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $516.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intelsat SA will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Intelsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.