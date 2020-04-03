Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 1,750 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,531,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,068,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,773,308,000 after purchasing an additional 686,663 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,067,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,838,000 after purchasing an additional 870,944 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,224,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,246,933,000 after purchasing an additional 535,813 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,686 shares during the period. 80.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $181,819.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,520.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,470,878.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at $10,056,555.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,995 shares of company stock worth $5,092,547. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $76.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.67. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.84.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.22.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

