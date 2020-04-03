Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 89,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Ciena at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 650,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,786,000 after purchasing an additional 324,050 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Ciena by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,688 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 200,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $12,026,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $104,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $83,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,736. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $40.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.80. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $46.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.67.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $832.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.48 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CIEN shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Dougherty & Co upped their price target on Ciena from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

