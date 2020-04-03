Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 70,360 Shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,360 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.44% of K12 worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in K12 by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,859,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,842,000 after purchasing an additional 98,245 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of K12 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of K12 by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 654,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,315,000 after acquiring an additional 23,451 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of K12 by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 249,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 16,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of K12 in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,893,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRN. Barrington Research reduced their target price on K12 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered K12 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered K12 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sidoti reduced their price objective on K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

In other K12 news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $181,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,768.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $20.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.60. K12 Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $37.43. The firm has a market cap of $765.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. K12 had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $257.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. K12’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that K12 Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

