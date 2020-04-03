Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 727,223 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 72.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727,223 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.20% of Primo Water worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth $4,509,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 52,331 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRMW. Northland Securities lowered Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Shares of PRMW opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 103.12, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. Primo Water Co. has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.40 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

In other Primo Water news, CEO Thomas Harrington acquired 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $1,014,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,049,124.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

