Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 74,400 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,400 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.44% of Cars.com worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CARS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARS shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson raised shares of Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cars.com from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.11.

In related news, insider James F. Rogers purchased 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $49,632.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter acquired 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $95,782.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 27,650 shares of company stock valued at $171,254. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARS opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $260.56 million, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.96. Cars.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.02 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

