Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $3.87 Million Position in Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 503,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Cronos Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at $636,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 2,080.0% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. 14.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRON opened at $5.42 on Friday. Cronos Group Inc has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $18.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45.

CRON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Cronos Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James set a $12.00 price objective on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners raised Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

