Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,409,612 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 70,800 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Southwestern Energy worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,841,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,245,000 after buying an additional 5,443,012 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 850,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 13,889 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 326.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 408,720 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 312,902 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.15.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $1.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $914.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.62. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.77 million. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

