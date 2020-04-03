ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Lowered to “Neutral” at Mizuho

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $33.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.95.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $68.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.50.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 71.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 305,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $18,628,000 after purchasing an additional 127,136 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 103.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 348,948 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $21,286,000 after acquiring an additional 177,213 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $10,401,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 59,322 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,677 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

