Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.42, RTT News reports. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

STZ traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $132.17. 3,276,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,915. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.66. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $214.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In other news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $1,696,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,672,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,245 shares of company stock valued at $19,071,776. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STZ shares. SunTrust Banks raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.55.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.