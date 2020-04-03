Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Lowered to $140.00 at Cfra

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Cfra from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.55.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $3.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.68. 1,668,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,806,342. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.03. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $214.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,870,882.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,245 shares of company stock valued at $19,071,776. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,394,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $116,421,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 760.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 636,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,777,000 after acquiring an additional 562,506 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,022,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,486,000 after acquiring an additional 334,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,008,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,348,000 after acquiring an additional 161,607 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.