Content Value Network (CVNT) Trading 4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Content Value Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, BitForex and BitMax. Content Value Network has a market cap of $2.68 million and $372,902.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Content Value Network has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.91 or 0.02631524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00196892 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00047286 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034295 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Content Value Network Token Profile

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io.

Buying and Selling Content Value Network

Content Value Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, UEX and BitForex.

