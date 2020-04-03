ContentBox Price Reaches $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. ContentBox has a total market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $51,462.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including UEX, CPDAX, Bilaxy and DDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005631 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008130 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,309,105 tokens. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one.

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, UEX, Huobi, CPDAX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

