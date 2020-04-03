Contentos Market Capitalization Achieves $6.40 Million (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Contentos token can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Contentos has a market capitalization of $6.40 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Contentos has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052234 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $302.50 or 0.04480705 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00066939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036778 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014802 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010540 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003416 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos is a token. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 13,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,222,588,503 tokens. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio.

Contentos Token Trading

Contentos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

