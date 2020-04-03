Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Upgraded to Buy by Pareto Securities

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:CTTAY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,026. Continental has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average is $12.08.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

