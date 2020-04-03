Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Lowered to Underperform at Mizuho

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 31.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from to in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.19.

Continental Resources stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $52.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.46.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 3,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Hart purchased 16,200 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $282,366.00. Insiders have purchased 156,086 shares of company stock worth $1,476,205 in the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,768,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 207.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

