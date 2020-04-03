Contrasting Intercorp Financial (IFS) & Its Peers

Intercorp Financial (NYSE: IFS) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Intercorp Financial to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Intercorp Financial and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercorp Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 Intercorp Financial Competitors 1183 2552 1904 102 2.16

Intercorp Financial currently has a consensus target price of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 130.77%. As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 102.24%. Given Intercorp Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Intercorp Financial is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intercorp Financial and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Intercorp Financial $1.39 billion $431.95 million 5.98 Intercorp Financial Competitors $13.73 billion $2.39 billion 6.75

Intercorp Financial’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Intercorp Financial. Intercorp Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Intercorp Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercorp Financial N/A N/A N/A Intercorp Financial Competitors 19.45% 13.64% 1.35%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.7% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Intercorp Financial competitors beat Intercorp Financial on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Intercorp Financial

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises. The Insurance segment offers retirement, savings, life, unemployment, and other insurance products mainly to retail customers. The Wealth Management segment comprises wealth management, private banking, financing, brokerage, advisory, and other investment services mainly to high net worth individuals. The company was founded on September 19, 2006 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

