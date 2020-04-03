Contrasting K12 (NYSE:LRN) & LAIX (NYSE:LAIX)

K12 (NYSE:LRN) and LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares K12 and LAIX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets K12 3.19% 5.15% 3.99% LAIX -55.64% -590.12% -54.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for K12 and LAIX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score K12 0 0 4 0 3.00 LAIX 2 0 0 0 1.00

K12 presently has a consensus target price of $27.67, indicating a potential upside of 35.16%. LAIX has a consensus target price of $2.80, indicating a potential downside of 13.31%. Given K12’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe K12 is more favorable than LAIX.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.4% of K12 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of LAIX shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of K12 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

K12 has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LAIX has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares K12 and LAIX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio K12 $1.02 billion 0.83 $37.21 million $0.91 22.49 LAIX $146.98 million 1.08 -$82.56 million ($1.67) -1.93

K12 has higher revenue and earnings than LAIX. LAIX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than K12, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

K12 beats LAIX on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc., a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners. In addition, it provides FuelEd suite of offerings, such as K12 curriculum, FuelEd online courses, and FuelEd anywhere learning systems; Middlebury interactive languages; Stride; and the Big Universe literacy solution. Further, the company operates online private schools, including The K12 International Academy, the George Washington University Online High School, and the Keystone School. Additionally, it provides access to the online lessons and curriculum through proprietary learning management system; learning kits; student computers; and management, technology, and educational services. The company sells individual K-8 online courses and supplemental educational products directly to families. K12 Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

LAIX Company Profile

LAIX Inc., an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc. LAIX Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

