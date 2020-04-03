Contrasting The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) & DCC (NASDAQ:DCCPF)

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) and DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares The Pennant Group and DCC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Pennant Group N/A N/A N/A DCC N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.2% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for The Pennant Group and DCC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Pennant Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 DCC 0 1 1 0 2.50

The Pennant Group presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.55%. Given The Pennant Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Pennant Group is more favorable than DCC.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Pennant Group and DCC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Pennant Group $338.53 million 1.22 $2.55 million $0.52 28.56 DCC $19.99 billion 0.27 $344.73 million $4.69 13.05

DCC has higher revenue and earnings than The Pennant Group. DCC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Pennant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DCC beats The Pennant Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc. offers home health, hospice, and senior living services across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. It also provides senior living services, such as residential accommodations, activities, and meals, as well as housekeeping and assistance in the activities of daily living to seniors, who are independent or who require some support. As of June 30, 2019, the company provided home health and hospice services through 62 agencies; and assisted living, independent living, and memory care services in 51 communities with 3,872 total units. The Pennant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho. The Pennant Group, Inc. operates independently of The Ensign Group, Inc. as of October 1, 2019.

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. The company's DCC Healthcare segment offers products and services to healthcare providers, and health and beauty brand owners; outsourced contract manufacturing service to the health and beauty sector; nutrition products, such as vitamins and health supplements; and beauty products, including skin care, hair care, bath, and body products. This segment provides generic pharmaceuticals, including solid dose, injectable, and inhaler products across a range of therapy areas, including beta lactam and other antibiotics, respiratory, pain management, hematology, addiction, and emergency medicine; and medical devices and consumables in the areas of wound care, electrodes, diathermy, anaesthesia, endovascular, cardiology and IV access, minimally invasive surgery, and diagnostics. Its DCC Technology segment sells a range of computing products, including tablets, notebooks, and PC's; communications products, such as smartphones, feature phones, accessories, and unified communications; and servers and storage, audio visual products, printers, peripherals, cables and connectors, and consumables, as well as consumer technology products comprising gaming consoles, peripherals and software, wearable technology, consumer electronics, and accessories to retailers, etailers, and resellers. This segment also offers supply chain services. DCC plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Stampede Presentation Products, Inc operates as a subsidiary of DCC plc.

