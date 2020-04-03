Cormark Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a report released on Wednesday, April 1st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.50 to C$14.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ero Copper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.81.

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$10.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.75. The firm has a market cap of $931.60 million and a PE ratio of 10.06. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$8.40 and a 12 month high of C$25.69.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

