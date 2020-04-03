Cormark Weighs in on Argonaut Gold Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc (TSE:AR) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Argonaut Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. Cormark also issued estimates for Argonaut Gold’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of Argonaut Gold stock opened at C$0.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Argonaut Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.76 and a twelve month high of C$2.87.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

