Cormark Weighs in on Centerra Gold Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Centerra Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CG. TD Securities upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.75.

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$8.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$5.52 and a 12-month high of C$13.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a PE ratio of -80.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

