Cormark Weighs in on Guyana Goldfields Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:GUY)

Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSE:GUY) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Guyana Goldfields in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Guyana Goldfields’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

GUY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Guyana Goldfields from C$2.00 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Laurentian lowered their target price on shares of Guyana Goldfields from C$2.40 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday.

TSE:GUY opened at C$0.28 on Friday. Guyana Goldfields has a one year low of C$0.25 and a one year high of C$1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $47.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.66.

Guyana Goldfields Company Profile

Guyana Goldfields Inc engages in the investment, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Guyana, South America. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Aurora Gold Mine located in Guyana. It also holds 15 prospecting licenses covering 146,571 acres. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

