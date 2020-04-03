Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ: CSOD) in the last few weeks:

3/26/2020 – Cornerstone OnDemand was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/23/2020 – Cornerstone OnDemand was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive learning and talent management solution delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Solutions offered by the Company include five integrated platforms for learning management, enterprise social networking, performance management, succession planning and extended enterprise. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is based in California. “

3/20/2020 – Cornerstone OnDemand was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive learning and talent management solution delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Solutions offered by the Company include five integrated platforms for learning management, enterprise social networking, performance management, succession planning and extended enterprise. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is based in California. “

3/19/2020 – Cornerstone OnDemand had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $70.00 to $61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Cornerstone OnDemand had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $33.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Cornerstone OnDemand was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/27/2020 – Cornerstone OnDemand was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive learning and talent management solution delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Solutions offered by the Company include five integrated platforms for learning management, enterprise social networking, performance management, succession planning and extended enterprise. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is based in California. “

2/25/2020 – Cornerstone OnDemand was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $69.00.

2/25/2020 – Cornerstone OnDemand had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Cornerstone OnDemand had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $71.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Cornerstone OnDemand had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Cornerstone OnDemand was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $65.00.

2/25/2020 – Cornerstone OnDemand had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Cornerstone OnDemand was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive learning and talent management solution delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Solutions offered by the Company include five integrated platforms for learning management, enterprise social networking, performance management, succession planning and extended enterprise. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is based in California. “

2/24/2020 – Cornerstone OnDemand was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/19/2020 – Cornerstone OnDemand was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Cornerstone OnDemand was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive learning and talent management solution delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Solutions offered by the Company include five integrated platforms for learning management, enterprise social networking, performance management, succession planning and extended enterprise. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is based in California. “

2/4/2020 – Cornerstone OnDemand was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive learning and talent management solution delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Solutions offered by the Company include five integrated platforms for learning management, enterprise social networking, performance management, succession planning and extended enterprise. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is based in California. “

Shares of CSOD stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.00 and a beta of 1.48. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $64.45.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.24 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 35.30% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. Cornerstone OnDemand’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $203,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $171,829.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,924.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,202 shares of company stock worth $3,699,766. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

