Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OFC. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Shares of NYSE:OFC traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,604. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.64 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $148,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,568 shares in the company, valued at $7,790,392.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick bought 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,537.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,561.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFC. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2,069.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 864,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 824,484 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

