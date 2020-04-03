Cortex 24 Hour Volume Reaches $15.86 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last week, Cortex has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Cortex token can now be bought for $0.0867 or 0.00001285 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Bithumb, BitForex and DragonEX. Cortex has a total market cap of $21.68 million and $15.86 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.31 or 0.02627054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00197165 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047365 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Cortex Token Profile

Cortex’s genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 tokens. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai.

Cortex Token Trading

Cortex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, DragonEX, CoinTiger, UEX, OKEx, DEx.top, CoinBene, Huobi, DDEX, Bithumb, Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

