Couchain 24-Hour Volume Tops $3,611.00 (COU)

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Over the last week, Couchain has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One Couchain token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. Couchain has a total market capitalization of $3,164.27 and approximately $3,611.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00052518 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000705 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.50 or 0.04498981 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00067408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036853 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014876 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010336 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003396 BTC.

About Couchain

Couchain is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 23,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Couchain is medium.com/@Couchain. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain. Couchain’s official website is couchain.io.

Buying and Selling Couchain

Couchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Couchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Couchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

