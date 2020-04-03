Couchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $3,111.24 (COU)

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Couchain has a total market capitalization of $3,111.24 and approximately $3,539.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Couchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. In the last seven days, Couchain has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00050549 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000700 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.04 or 0.04587392 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00065983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036673 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014359 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010676 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003357 BTC.

About Couchain

Couchain (CRYPTO:COU) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 23,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,700,000,000 tokens. Couchain’s official website is couchain.io. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain. The official message board for Couchain is medium.com/@Couchain.

Buying and Selling Couchain

Couchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Couchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Couchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

