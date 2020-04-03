Counterparty (XCP) Price Tops $0.90 on Exchanges

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Counterparty has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and $495.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Counterparty coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00013391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tux Exchange, Poloniex, Zaif and Bittrex. During the last week, Counterparty has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,749.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.07 or 0.03497545 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00752350 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000592 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

XCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,352 coins. Counterparty’s official message board is counterpartytalk.org. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Counterparty’s official website is counterparty.io.

Counterparty can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Zaif and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counterparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Counterparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

