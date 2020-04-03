Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.32% from the company’s current price.

CUZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Shares of CUZ stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.49. 13,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,631. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Cousins Properties’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Company increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Company now owns 951,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,973,000 after acquiring an additional 33,639 shares in the last quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 1,336,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,860,000 after acquiring an additional 43,172 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 565,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 205,964 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 401,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,501,000. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.