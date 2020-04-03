COVA (COVA) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, COVA has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. One COVA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Huobi and BitMax. COVA has a total market capitalization of $348,865.54 and approximately $639,800.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get COVA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014742 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.70 or 0.02632310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00196267 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00047373 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034355 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken.

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.