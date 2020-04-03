Cowen Lowers Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $335.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Cowen from $370.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.39.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $244.93 on Friday. Apple has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,071.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.37.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 17.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in Apple by 25.4% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.