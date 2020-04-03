CPChain (CPC) Hits Market Capitalization of $769,910.66

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, CPChain has traded 32.2% lower against the US dollar. CPChain has a market capitalization of $769,910.66 and $17,176.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CPChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.65 or 0.01007789 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047745 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001881 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000955 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain Token Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io.

CPChain Token Trading

CPChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.