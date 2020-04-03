CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.50.

CRAI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of CRA International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRAI. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 14.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 5.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of CRA International during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRAI stock opened at $32.73 on Friday. CRA International has a twelve month low of $21.96 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $262.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.87.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). CRA International had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $119.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CRA International will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

