Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BREW shares. TheStreet raised shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Craft Brew Alliance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BREW. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Craft Brew Alliance by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Craft Brew Alliance during the third quarter worth about $213,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Craft Brew Alliance by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 241,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,717,000. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Craft Brew Alliance stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $293.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Craft Brew Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.66.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $38.26 million for the quarter. Craft Brew Alliance had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Craft Brew Alliance will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

