Craig Hallum Raises Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Price Target to

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from to in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AVDL. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:AVDL traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.78. The company had a trading volume of 39,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,538. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $274.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $4,152,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 49.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.