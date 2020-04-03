CREDIT (CREDIT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,767.00

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. CREDIT has a market cap of $60,873.84 and $1,767.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CREDIT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cat.Ex and BitForex. During the last seven days, CREDIT has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00072090 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000315 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com.

Buying and Selling CREDIT

CREDIT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

