Credit Suisse Group Lowers Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) to Neutral

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $76.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SHAK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $71.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.36.

Shares of NYSE SHAK traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.23. The stock had a trading volume of 123,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,374. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.56. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $105.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.39.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $151.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.05 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.03%. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $20,366,019.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 26.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 241,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,305,000 after purchasing an additional 67,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

