Credit Suisse Group Trims Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Target Price to $50.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.82.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $40.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 689,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,137,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,581,027,000 after buying an additional 338,005 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 22.0% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

