Credits (CS) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a total market cap of $4.21 million and approximately $165,809.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits token can now be purchased for about $0.0226 or 0.00000335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, WazirX, Mercatox and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034567 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,983,992 tokens. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en.

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, WazirX, COSS, CoinBene, LBank, IDEX, Tidex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

